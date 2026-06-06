Centre to bolster evidence-based fiscal governance for State Finance Commissions

New Delhi: In a significant step to strengthen the evidence base for fiscal decentralisation in India, the government is set to launch the Report of the Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commissions on Monday.

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the government, will release the report in the presence of Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, and Dr Manish Gupta, Associate Professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), along with senior officers, according to an official statement.

It will be followed by a keynote address by the Chief Economic Advisor on data-driven policymaking and evidence-based fiscal governance as essential foundations for empowered local self-government and inclusive development.

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The report offers a structured and comprehensive mapping of the essential datasets required by State Finance Commissions and sets out actionable recommendations to improve data availability, standardisation, interoperability, and institutional capacity across the data ecosystem supporting fiscal analysis at the local level.

“It is expected to serve as an authoritative reference for State Governments, State Finance Commissions, constitutional bodies, economic researchers, and all those committed to deepening democratic decentralisation and strengthening local public finance in India,” said the statement.

State Finance Commissions, constituted under Article 243-I of the Constitution, are the primary constitutional bodies mandated to review the financial position of Panchayati Raj Institutions and to recommend principles governing the devolution of financial resources to local governments.

“For these Commissions to discharge this constitutional responsibility with the requisite rigour and credibility, access to reliable, timely, and disaggregated data on local government finances, demographics, infrastructure, service delivery, and asset management is indispensable,” according to the ministry.

It constituted the Committee on Datasets for State Finance Commissions in response to concerns raised at the Finance Commissions’ Conclave on Devolution to Development, convened in November 2024 under the leadership of the Chairman of the Sixteenth Finance Commission, where the difficulty in accessing comprehensive datasets across departments and agencies was identified as a critical gap affecting the quality and timeliness of State Finance Commission recommendations.