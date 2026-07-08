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Centre to launch monthly Index of Services Production from July 14

For the first time, the proposed ISP will provide a comprehensive monthly measure of short-term movements in India's formal services sector and complement the existing Index of Industrial Production (IIP), the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Centre to launch monthly Index of Services Production from July 14

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