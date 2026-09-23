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Centre to roll out new incentive scheme soon to boost lithium, nickel production

Lithium is an important input for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics and battery energy-storage systems, while nickel is widely used in stainless steel manufacturing as well as in high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 08:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 08:45 AM IST
Centre to roll out new incentive scheme soon to boost lithium, nickel production

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Centre to roll out new incentive scheme soon to boost lithium, nickel production
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