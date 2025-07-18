CEO Brian Niccol Ends 1,600-Km Jet Commute– Here’s Why Starbucks CEO Relocated

CEO of Starbucks Brian Niccol has recently grabbed headlines for flying 1,600 km three times a week from California to Seattle for work and is now making a permanent move. As per a Fortune report, Niccol has purchased a home in Seattle. This marks a shift in both his routine and the company’s push toward a more traditional, in-office work culture.

Brian Niccol became Starbucks CEO in August 2024. He had a special travel setup that let him fly to Seattle on a corporate jet as long as he worked from the office at least three days a week. This arrangement matched the company’s then-flexible hybrid work policy. But that’s changing in a recent message to employees, Niccol announced that starting October 2025, all corporate staff will be required to work from the office at least four days a week.

Stricter Office Rules Coming for Starbucks Staff

Starting next fiscal year, Starbucks is tightening its return-to-office policies. In a blog post, CEO Brian Niccol announced that all Support Center people managers must relocate to either Seattle or Toronto within the next 12 months expanding on a February directive that applied only to vice presidents and above. While individual contributors aren’t required to move, future hires and internal transfers will need to be based in one of the two cities.

Relocation Cuts Down CEO’s Carbon Footprint

By moving closer to the Starbucks headquarters, CEO Brian Niccol isn't just cutting down his commute he’s also significantly reducing his carbon footprint. According to the European Environment Agency, private jets emit around 2.5 kilograms of CO2 per kilometer.

A single round trip between California and Seattle (roughly 3,200 km) could release up to 8,000 kilograms of CO2. With Niccol making this trip three times a week, his annual emissions could have reached over 1,150 metric tonnes. His relocation marks a meaningful step toward lowering that environmental impact.

This move is part of Starbucks’ larger push to boost teamwork and innovation as the company navigates recent challenges. CEO Brian Niccol had already made headlines when he took over, thanks to his hefty compensation package — reportedly around 113 million dollars placing him among the highest-paid executives in the corporate world.