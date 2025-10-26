Chhath Puja 2025: Will BSE And NSE Be Open? Check Full Trading Schedule

New Delhi: Chhath Puja 2025, a cherished festival honoring the Sun God Surya and Chhathi Maiya, will be celebrated from October 25 to 28. Widely observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal, it’s a time when families come together for riverbank prayers, fasting, and rituals to show gratitude for nature’s blessings. For investors, the festival also raises an important question: how does Chhath Puja affect the stock market? Here’s a simple guide to the festival’s traditions and the trading schedule for BSE and NSE.

Chhath Puja 2025: Stock Market Trading Schedule

Investors wondering about BSE and NSE trading during Chhath Puja can relax — the markets largely follow their regular holiday calendar.

October 25 (Saturday – Nahay Khay) and October 26 (Sunday – Kharna) fall on the weekend, so the markets will be closed as usual.

October 27 (Monday – Sandhya Arghya) and October 28 (Tuesday – Usha Arghya) are regular working days for the stock exchanges, so trading will continue as normal.

Still, it’s a good idea to check the official BSE and NSE websites for any last-minute updates to stay on top of your investments during the festive period.

Chhath Puja 2025: A Four-Day Celebration of Devotion

Chhath Puja is celebrated over four meaningful days, each filled with unique rituals and devotion:

Day 1 – Nahay Khay (October 25, 2025): Devotees begin with a holy dip in a river or pond and enjoy a simple, satvik meal without onion or garlic to start the festival with purity.

Day 2 – Kharna (October 26, 2025): This day involves a day-long fast, often without water, ending at sunset with sweet jaggery kheer, roti, and fruits shared as prasad.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya (October 27, 2025): Families gather at rivers or ponds to offer prayers and arghya to the setting sun, with bamboo baskets filled with thekua, sugarcane, and fruits.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya (October 28, 2025): The festival concludes with morning prayers to the rising sun, followed by breaking the fast and sharing prasad, symbolizing gratitude, joy, and togetherness.

Accessing Banking Services Online During Holidays

Even when banks are closed for holidays, online banking services remain available across the country, allowing customers to carry out most financial transactions conveniently from home.

You can use these services for:

- Fund transfers via NEFT or RTGS

- Requesting demand drafts or chequebooks

- Managing credit, debit, and ATM cards

- Account maintenance tasks, setting up standing instructions, or applying for a locker

- This ensures that essential banking needs are met without visiting a branch, keeping your finances running smoothly during festive or public holidays.