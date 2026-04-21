China invested more in India than iron brother Pakistan, While arch-rival Democratic America received the most investment from Communist China in the last 20 years

New Delhi: Over the past two decades, China quietly became one of the most prolific investors in the world. Between 2005 and 2025, Chinese capital — flowing through state-owned enterprises, sovereign funds, and private corporations — found its way into factories, ports, mines, technology companies, and real estate across virtually every continent. The total figure, tracked and compiled by Visual Capitalist, reached USD 1.558 trillion. Understanding where that money went reveals as much about China's global ambitions as any diplomatic statement or trade agreement ever could.

Half the money, ten countries

The most striking finding in the data is how concentrated the investment was. Of the USD 1.558 trillion total, USD 806.8 billion — just over half — went to just ten countries. The remaining USD 751.2 billion was spread across roughly 130 other nations combined.

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The United States received the largest single share: USD 204.1 billion over the twenty-year period. This is a number worth sitting with for a moment, given how fraught the US-China relationship has become. Even through trade wars, technology restrictions, and escalating geopolitical tension, American assets remained among the most attractive destinations for Chinese capital — in real estate, in technology companies, in entertainment, and in financial markets.

Australia came second at USD 108.1 billion, followed closely by the United Kingdom at USD 106.6 billion. Both countries have been significant destinations for Chinese investment in natural resources, infrastructure, and financial services, and both have subsequently introduced tighter screening regimes for Chinese-linked deals in sensitive sectors.

Brazil absorbed USD 78.9 billion, reflecting China's deep appetite for South American commodities — iron ore, soybeans, oil — that feed its manufacturing economy. Switzerland received USD 62.9 billion, a figure that reflects primarily financial and corporate acquisitions rather than physical infrastructure. Canada took USD 57.3 billion, Germany USD 56.3 billion, Indonesia USD 49.4 billion, Singapore USD 46.1 billion, and France USD 37.1 billion.

The next tier: where strategy meets resources

Beyond the top ten, the picture becomes more revealing about China's long-term strategic thinking. Russia received USD 34.3 billion, a figure that predates the current geopolitical alignment between the two countries and reflects primarily energy partnerships. Peru and Malaysia absorbed USD 29.1 billion and USD 27.9 billion respectively, both driven by mining and commodity extraction.

Italy at USD 25.8 billion and Kazakhstan at USD 25.2 billion reflect a combination of European industrial acquisitions and Central Asian energy infrastructure — the backbone of China's overland trade corridor ambitions.

India, notably, received only USD 17.3 billion over the entire twenty-year period — ranking twentieth among all recipients. Given that India and China share the world's most populous border and are each other's largest trading partners, the relatively modest investment figure reflects the political and regulatory friction between the two countries that has kept Chinese capital largely at arm's length from the Indian market.

Pakistan, by contrast, received USD 16.6 billion — slightly less than India — the bulk of which came through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, one of Belt and Road's most high-profile infrastructure programmes.

What the full picture tells us

When you step back and look at the complete twenty-year map, a clear pattern emerges. China invested where it needed resources — in Australia, Brazil, Peru, and Africa's Democratic Republic of Congo — where it wanted technology and financial assets — in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland — and where it wanted strategic positioning — in Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and along key maritime and overland trade routes.

The USD 360.7 billion invested across approximately 100 smaller nations represents the broadest layer of this strategy: small but consistent commitments to countries that, taken individually, may seem minor, but collectively represent a web of economic relationships spanning every region of the world.

In twenty years, China did not just grow its own economy. It planted financial stakes across the planet — quietly, consistently, and at a scale that no other country came close to matching.