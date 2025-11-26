China’s Economic Slide Deepens As Investment Falls, While India Stays On Growth Track

New Delhi: China has entered unfamiliar economic territory as fixed-asset investment has recorded a rare contraction this year. Official data shows that investment fell 1.7 percent over the first ten months of 2025. This is highly significant because China’s growth model has, for decades, depended heavily on investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and real estate. Excluding the extraordinary period of the pandemic, such a decline has barely ever happened.

The drop is closely tied to President Xi Jinping’s campaign against excessive industrial competition and overcapacity in advanced manufacturing and electric-vehicle supply chains. This policy push is aimed at reducing duplication and waste across industries, especially sectors that have expanded too rapidly. For years, provinces and companies raced to build factories and scale up capacity, leading to rising financial risks and falling profitability. The new restrictions are starting to reshape investment behavior.

Economists argue that the fall in fixed-asset investment is not entirely driven by economic weakness. A large part is believed to stem from revised statistical methods that corrected inflated numbers reported by some local governments. However, even after adjusting for that, a substantial share of the decline still reflects real economic stress. The property sector remains subdued, local government finances are stretched, and companies are cautious about committing to long-term projects.

The fall in investment is also geographically widespread. Over one-third of Chinese provinces have reported year-on-year declines in investment, whereas only a few regions showed negative numbers earlier in the year. On a monthly basis, the contraction in October points to an especially sharp drop-off. This suggests that the slowdown has been rapid and broad-based rather than restricted to a few struggling sectors.

China’s exports are showing strain as well. Demand has weakened in several global markets, and shipments to many destinations have been falling. Domestic consumption is also losing momentum. Retail sales growth has slowed to its weakest pace in more than a year despite government efforts to stimulate spending and replace old appliances and vehicles with new models. Consumer confidence remains fragile.

Even so, China is still expected to meet its full-year growth target of around 5 percent. Stronger performance earlier in the year has built enough of a cushion. But many analysts warn that sustaining similar growth rates in the future will be much harder without major changes to the economic model. The era of relying on massive construction projects and manufacturing capacity expansion may be nearing its end.

Attention is now shifting toward the services sector, which offers more employment opportunities and is less dependent on heavy capital spending. Meanwhile, industries once seen as national priorities — especially electric-vehicle battery materials and green technology — are struggling with oversupply and declining profits.

The investment decline highlights a turning point for China. The government is attempting to rebalance the economy away from its traditional engines of growth. Whether this transition can succeed without triggering deeper instability will be one of the most important questions for China’s economy in the years ahead.