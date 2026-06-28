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China’s industrial profit growth slows as domestic demand remains weak

Data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that industrial profits increased 21.1 per cent year-on-year in May, easing from the 24.7 per cent growth recorded in April. The moderation marked the first slowdown in profit growth since November, according to The Edge Singapore report.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
China’s industrial profit growth slows as domestic demand remains weak
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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