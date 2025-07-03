Chinese Foul play Murmured? Foxconn recalls 300 Engineers from India Ahead Of iPhone 17 Rollout

New Delhi: Foxconn Technology Group, which makes iPhones for Apple, has asked hundreds of its Chinese engineers and technicians working in India to go back to China. This could slow down Apple’s plans to make more iPhones in India.

A report from Bloomberg says that most of Foxconn’s Chinese staff at iPhone factories in southern India were told to leave about two months ago. Since then, over 300 workers have left. Now, staff from Taiwan are managing the factories.

Most iPhones made in India come from Foxconn’s factory in the south. Tata Group, which recently took over some other iPhone factories, is also a big supplier.

Neither Foxconn nor Apple has made an official statement about this. However, Murmurs in the Industry say that China can be potential reason for this exodus as earlier this year, Chinese officials told their government agencies to stop sending technology and equipment to India and Southeast Asia. This might be to stop companies from moving their factories out of China.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, has praised the skills of Chinese workers, saying that’s why most Apple products are made in China.

With the Chinese staff leaving India, it may take longer to train local workers and share important manufacturing knowledge. This could make iPhones made in India more expensive. However, one person said that while the quality of iPhones won’t change, the production process might become less efficient.

This is happening just as Apple was planning to move all iPhone assembly for the US market to India by next year. Right now, Apple doesn’t make any smartphones in the US. Most are made in China, and Indian factories make about 40 million iPhones a year, which is 15% of Apple’s total production.