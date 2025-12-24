Christmas 2025: Will Stock Markets Remain Closed on December 25? Check Here

New Delhi: Planning to trade tomorrow, December 25? You may want to take note. Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, in observance of Christmas. Trading on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will be suspended for the day, making it the final stock market holiday of 2025. Most major global markets, including those in the US, the UK and Europe, will also stay shut for the holiday.

No trading across equity, currency and commodity segments

There will be no trading or settlement across major segments such as equities, equity derivatives and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment. Trading in currency and commodity derivatives will also remain suspended for the day.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Christmas holiday in India aligns with a global market pause, as most major overseas markets including those in the US, the UK and Europe—will also be closed, leading to limited global cues for traders.

Markets to reopen on December 26

Normal trading on Indian stock exchanges will resume on Friday, December 26, 2025. Traders and investors will then return for the last few trading sessions of the year before wrapping up activities for 2025. The next scheduled market holiday will be on January 26, 2026, when markets will remain closed for Republic Day.

Regular trading hours and 2026 holiday list

On normal working days, the Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. A pre-open session takes place between 9:00 AM and 9:15 AM, while markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, the NSE has announced its trading holiday calendar for 2026. Indian stock markets will be closed for a total of 15 days next year, starting with Republic Day on January 26. Out of these, four holidays fall on weekends, when markets are closed anyway.

March to have maximum market holidays

March will have the highest number of stock market holidays, with trading remaining suspended for three days due to Holi on March 3, Shri Ram Navami on March 26, and Shri Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.

In contrast, February, July and August will not have any effective market holidays, as national holidays during these months fall on weekends and do not impact trading sessions.

The stock exchange also confirmed that muhurat trading will be held on Sunday, November 8.