Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2995975https://zeenews.india.com/economy/cii-lays-out-investment-roadmap-for-budget-2026-27-2995975.html
NewsBusinessEconomyCII Lays Out Investment Roadmap For Budget 2026-27
BUDGET 2026-27

CII Lays Out Investment Roadmap For Budget 2026-27

CII recommended tax credits or easier compliance for companies that increase investments or production, along with returning accelerated depreciation to help firms, especially MSMEs, modernise.

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 08:56 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CII Lays Out Investment Roadmap For Budget 2026-27Image credit:AI

India's next phase of economic growth will depend on steady and strong investment across public, private, and foreign channels, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). CII, in a release, laid out a detailed plan for the Union Budget 2026-27, saying that the Budget needs to act as both a stabiliser and a growth driver.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the coming Budget must focus on boosting investments to keep India's growth steady. He explained that public spending has pushed the country's recovery after the pandemic, and that continued support in this area will help India stay on track as one of the fastest-growing major economies.

CII has suggested raising central capital expenditure by 12 per cent and increasing support to states by 10 per cent in FY27. These funds, it said, should go mainly to areas where spending creates the highest impact, such as transport, energy, logistics, and the green transition. CII also recommended creating a Capital Expenditure Efficiency Framework to help select and track important projects and measure their outcomes more clearly. Along with this, it proposed launching a new Rs 150 lakh crore National Infrastructure Pipeline for 2026-32 to give long-term clarity to investors and states.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The release also noted that India needs a more flexible fiscal policy. CII suggested shifting from strict annual deficit rules to a debt framework that adjusts with economic cycles. This, it said, would help the government respond better during shocks without losing long-term stability.

On private investment, CII highlighted that India now needs strong momentum from businesses to support growth. "The Government of India has provided a big demand push via income tax relief in last year's Union Budget and recently via GST 2.0. Investments, especially private sector investment, will be the next big driver for economic growth that needs to be focused on in the next fiscal to continue the growth momentum," Banerjee said.

CII recommended tax credits or easier compliance for companies that increase investments or production, along with returning accelerated depreciation to help firms, especially MSMEs, modernise.

To attract long-term global capital, CII proposed creating an NRI Investment Promotion Fund with partial government holding. This fund would help channel NRI and foreign institutional money into areas like infrastructure and AI. It also suggested strengthening the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund through a new Sovereign Investment Strategy Council to guide investments.

CII further called for simpler external borrowing rules and a single-window system for large foreign investment proposals to reduce delays and increase certainty. It also suggested forming an India Global Economic Forum to allow structured discussions between global investors and government leaders.

"An investment-driven growth strategy, anchored in fiscal credibility and institutional reforms, will define India's next development phase," Banerjee said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

BJP Nitin Nabin
BJP Appoints Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin As Party's National Working President
Congress rally 2025
'We Will Remove PM Modi, Amit Shah, RSS Govt From India': Rahul Gandhi
Bondi Beach shooting
Sydney Terror Attack: PM Modi Extends Condolences, One Attacker Identified
Technology news
iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut By Up To Rs 40,000 In Flipkart’s End Of Season Sale?
Bangladesh 1971
Amnesia Fuels Betrayal:Remembering 1971 Martyred Intellectuals In Modern Times
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 30.11.2025: First And Second Round Sunday Draw
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025
Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025 Heads To Mumbai: Full Schedule For Day 2
Ind vs SA
India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd T20I: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First
Lionel Messi Mumbai visit
Lionel Messi Touches Down In Mumbai For Star-Studded 'GOAT Tour' Event
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 14-12-2025: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw OUT