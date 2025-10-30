Advertisement
Cipla’s Umang Vohra To Step Down As CEO In 2026; Achin Gupta To Take Over

Cipla has announced that Achin Gupta, the company’s current Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), will step into the role of CEO and Managing Director starting April 1, 2026, for a five-year term. 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cipla’s Umang Vohra To Step Down As CEO In 2026; Achin Gupta To Take OverFile Photo

New Delhi: In a major leadership development, pharmaceutical giant Cipla has announced that its Global CEO and Managing Director, Umang Vohra, will step down at the end of his term in March 2026. Vohra, who has been at the helm for nearly a decade, played a key role in driving Cipla’s global expansion and strengthening its position in the healthcare industry, according to a Reuters report.

Achin Gupta To Take Over 

Cipla has announced that Achin Gupta, the company’s current Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), will step into the role of CEO and Managing Director starting April 1, 2026, for a five-year term. Gupta, who joined Cipla in 2021 and became Global COO in February 2025, will take charge as part of a planned leadership transition. The company added that his appointment will be placed before shareholders for approval.

Cipla Reports Strong Q2 Results Amid Leadership Transition

Along with the leadership update, Cipla reported a better-than-expected performance for the second quarter of FY2025-26, driven by solid demand for its respiratory drugs. The company’s consolidated net profit rose 3.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 13.51 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, slightly above analyst estimates of Rs 13.47 billion. Its total revenue also increased 7.6 per cent to Rs 75.89 billion, surpassing market expectations of Rs 74.30 billion.

