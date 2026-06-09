Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053982https://zeenews.india.com/economy/coal-exchange-rules-notified-to-enable-transparent-coal-trading-market-based-price-discovery-3053982.html
NewsBusinessEconomyCoal Exchange Rules notified to enable transparent coal trading, market-based price discovery
COAL

Coal Exchange Rules notified to enable transparent coal trading, market-based price discovery

To facilitate the initiative, the Ministry of Coal had already designated the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) in December 2025 as the authority responsible for registering and regulating Coal Exchanges.

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Coal Exchange Rules notified to enable transparent coal trading, market-based price discovery

New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal has notified the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of Coal Exchanges in the country as part of efforts to modernise India's coal supply chain and create a more transparent and efficient coal market.

The rules were published in the Official Gazette, following the enactment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025, which introduced the concept of a Mineral Exchange and empowered the Central Government to promote transparent and efficient trading of minerals, including coal and its processed forms.

To facilitate the initiative, the Ministry of Coal had already designated the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) in December 2025 as the authority responsible for registering and regulating Coal Exchanges.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under the framework, eligible entities will be authorised by the CCO to establish and operate Coal Exchanges, frame market rules and bye-laws, and facilitate coal trading. Registrations for operating Coal Exchanges will be granted for a period of 25 years.

According to the Ministry, the introduction of Coal Exchanges marks a shift in coal marketing from the traditional "one-to-many" sales model to a competitive "many-to-many" trading platform.

The Ministry said the new system "will enable transparent and market-driven price discovery, improve efficiency, and provide coal producers, including commercial and captive miners, with easier access to a wider pool of buyers."

It added that "Public Sector coal companies can also leverage the platform to enhance market participation."

The government said the Coal Exchange initiative reflects its commitment to "enhancing ease of doing business, promoting transparency, and building a modern, self-reliant energy ecosystem."

According to the Ministry, by creating a more competitive and efficient coal market, the reform is expected to strengthen energy security, support industrial growth and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat through sustainable economic development and a future-ready energy sector. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
Women's T20 WC: Fulmalli, spinners star as India beat Windies in warm-up match
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Amid delays, Rajnath Singh reviews progress of Light Combat Aircraft programme
Dubai
7 Indians killed, 9 injured in Dubai road accident
Strait of Hormuz
All 24 Indian crew rescued after fire incident on oil tanker MT Marivex
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India A vs Sri Lanka A ODI: When & where to watch Sooryavanshi live in India?
Israel Iran attack
How new escalation between Israel, Iran is an attack on Trump's war exit plan
Municipal Corporation
Bengal: Trinamool-run KMC Board dissolved, administrator appointed
Indian Railways
India's railway push: Vaishnaw says 'Want to add 3k regular trains in 5 years'
RINL Vizag Steel
Sudden explosion, ball of fire, molten steel: Inside details of Vizag tragedy
FIFA World Cup
10 oldest players at FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo to Modric; check full list