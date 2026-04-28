Coal India announces dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share -- Is record date, payout date clear yet?

New Delhi: Coal India, the country's largest coal producer and a government-owned company, has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending March 2026. The numbers show a company generating strong revenue and delivering solid quarterly performance, even as annual profits came in lower than the previous year.

Fourth quarter: strong finish

In the three months ending March 2026, Coal India's total consolidated income reached Rs 51,617.75 crore. This compares to Rs 47,900.71 crore in the same quarter a year earlier — a meaningful increase that reflects both higher volumes and better realisations. Profit for the quarter came in at Rs 10,907.79 crore, a robust number that gave the company a strong close to the financial year.

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Full year FY26: revenue up, profits down

For the complete financial year FY26, Coal India's consolidated total income reached Rs 1,79,675.97 crore, edging past last year's Rs 1,78,649.36 crore. Revenue held up well. But on the profit side, the story was different. Annual profit for FY26 came in at Rs 31,070.58 crore, down from Rs 35,449.72 crore in FY25. That is a decline of roughly Rs 4,379 crore year on year.

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The dip in profitability is attributed to rising cost pressures and operational factors that squeezed margins during the year. The company generated more revenue but kept less of it as profit — a pattern seen across several energy and mining businesses dealing with higher input and operational costs.

Standalone performance tells a brighter story

On a standalone basis — meaning Coal India's own operations excluding subsidiaries — the picture looks considerably stronger. Full-year standalone income rose to Rs 20,547.99 crore from Rs 18,253.49 crore in FY25. More importantly, standalone profit grew to Rs 18,863.93 crore from Rs 17,016.56 crore — a clear improvement that points to the health of the company's core business.

The quarterly standalone numbers are equally encouraging. Profit in Q4 FY26 on a standalone basis jumped to Rs 5,533.67 crore from just Rs 3,149.97 crore in Q4 FY25 — a rise of more than 75 percent in a single year.

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Dividend declared for shareholders

Coal India's board has approved a final dividend of Rs5.25 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend signals that despite the moderation in annual profits, the company remains financially comfortable and committed to returning money to shareholders.

Share price response

On April 28, 2026, Coal India shares opened at Rs 456.20 on the NSE and climbed to Rs 469.45 by mid-morning — a gain of 3.75 percent — as investors responded positively to the quarterly results and dividend announcement.