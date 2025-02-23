Advertisement
COAL INDIA LIMITED

Coal India Forms Joint Venture With French Subsidiary Company For Renewable Energy Projects

EDF India Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Electricite de France SA (EDF). Electricite de France SA is an energy solutions providing company. 

Last Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 08:37 PM IST|Source: ANI
Coal India Forms Joint Venture With French Subsidiary Company For Renewable Energy Projects File Photo

New Delhi: Coal India Limited signed an agreement with EDF India Private Limited to form a joint venture.The joint venture will undertake PSP projects along with other renewable energy projects in India and neighbouring countries, Coal India said in a stock exchange filing.

EDF India Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Electricite de France SA (EDF). Electricite de France SA is an energy solutions providing company. The two firms - Coal India and EDF India -- have executed the Non-Binding Shareholders Agreement (SHA) term sheet on Sunday, the Indian PSU company informed stock exchanges in the filing. 

