Last Updated: Jul 24, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Coforge Share Prices Fall Despite Strong Q1 Results; Company Declares Dividend Of Rs...

New Delhi: Digital services and solutions provider Coforge's share price tanked sharply on Thursday's trading session despite the company reporting strong first quarter earnings for the financial year 2025-26.

Coforge shares opened at Rs 1825.40 Thursday's session as against its previous close of Rs 1,849.70 on Wednesday. At 11.34 am, the company's shares were down 8.27 percent to Rs 1,696.15 apiece.

Coforge FY 2025-26 Q1 Reports: Key Financial Highlights

Revenue: Rs 3,689 crore / USD 442 million

Up 9.6% in USD terms, 8.2% in INR terms, 8.0% QoQ in CC terms

Up 54.5% in USD terms, 56.5% in INR terms, 51.5% YoY in CC terms

EBITDA: USD 77.3 Mn, up 13.6% QoQ and 50.1% YoY in USD terms

EBITDA margin at 17.5%, up 61 bps QoQ

PAT: Rs 317 crores, up 21.5% on a QoQ basis and 138.4% on a YoY basis

Coforge Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors at their meeting on July 23, 2025, has declared Interim Dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 2 each fully paid-up, for the Financial Year 2025-26. The company has fixed July 31, 2025 as Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. 

 

