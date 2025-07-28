Coimbatore Man Steals Cheques Worth Over Rs 1.40 Lakh; Encashes Them In Various Account: Reports

New Delhi: A man in Coimbatore stole cheques from a bank drop box and deposited them in his account, a report in the times of India said.

TOI quoting bank sources said that over 10 cheques worth over Rs 1.40 lakh have been stolen and encashed using different accounts. Meanwhile, the Coimbatore city police have said that the involvement of bank staff cannot be ruled out.

On July 5, Sathish, a customer of a private bank branch, deposited two cheques totaling Rs 14,000 in the bank's collection drop box in RS Puram. When the amount was not credited to his account after some days, Sathish visited the bank to discuss the matter. When the branch manager Ramkumar checked the cheque status, he found that the money had been credited to a different account. Later, Ramkumar filed a complaint with the RS Puram police.

When the police checked the CCTV footage, they found that a man opened the drop box and took out the cheque, which was later deposited into a different account.

The police said that it was highly unusual to deposit cheques issued in someone else's name. The police said that they have the CCTV footage and details of the account where the money was credited. The police said that the involvement of bank staff cannot be ruled out, as such operations would be difficult without insider assistance.

More than 10 cheques worth over Rs 1.40 lakh have been stolen and encashed through different accounts, bank sources said.

Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.