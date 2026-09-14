/Coir manufacturing Business Idea 2026: How Rs 10 lakh investment gave annual turnover of around Rs 35 lakh

New Delhi: Coconut husk is rapidly transforming livelihood across India’s coconut-growing regions. Coir, a natural, durable and eco-friendly fibre, has given an earning avenue for the rural population. With support from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), entrepreneurs are revitalising this traditional industry by converting this raw material into value-added products ranging.
The industrial shift, accelerated by the MSME ministry through dedicated initiatives like the Coir Board and the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is becoming a pathway to self-employment. Coir mats, ropes, handicrafts, bio-fertilisers and innovative packaging solutions has helped in anchoring India’s rural economy.
How Rs 10 lakh investment gave annual turnover of around Rs 35 lakh
The Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises shared the story of a woman entrepreneur in Kadiyam, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Allam Gowthamy transformed coconut fibre and coir waste into a successful enterprise. She received specialised training at the Coir Board Training Centre, Dhawaleswaram and established Adigo Coir Products in 2024–25 with a project cost of Rs 10 lakh, supported by a Rs 6.50 lakh bank loan and PMEGP assistance. The unit now produces eco-friendly doormats, ropes, decorative dolls and handicrafts.
The enterprise has achieved an annual turnover of around Rs 35 lakh and a profit of approximately Rs 10 lakh, while generating direct employment for six women. But her impact extends beyond her own enterprise. She has trained nearly 120 women in coir mat weaving, rope making and handicraft production, helping them develop livelihood opportunities. Her success has also inspired around 5 additional coir units in nearby areas with Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.
MSME ministry shared another story of P Surendran from Kozhikode, Kerala and how he turned coir pith into an opportunity for sustainable agriculture. Surendran established Sampoorna Plus Agro Fertilizer Enterprises (SAFE) , in November 2024. With training and technical support from the Coir Board, Kannur and Central Coir Research Institute (CCRI), Kalavoor, he began producing eco-friendly coir pith bio-fertilizer that improves soil fertility and moisture retention.
In just one year his enterprise has built a customer base of 500+, sold over 20 tonnes of bio-fertilizer and generated a turnover of Rs 13 lakh, with a profit of Rs 4 lakh in FY 2024–25. The unit also employs five workers, including two women, creating local livelihood opportunities. From coir waste to a sustainable business, his journey shows how innovation and technical support can create new business opportunities from materials that might otherwise have limited economic value.
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