Coldplay Kiss Cam Shocker: Who Is Andy Byron, The CEO Behind Viral Moment? Details Inside

A Coldplay concert in Boston turned unexpectedly viral not because of the music but due to a surprising moment on the kiss cam. Andy Byron, CEO of data software startup Astronomer was caught on camera getting cozy with Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer.

The clip, shown during the band’s live performance at Gillette Stadium, sparked a wave of online chatter especially after lead singer Chris Martin jokingly remarked, “Either they're having an affair or they're very shy,” sending the crowd into fits of laughter.

Who Is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron took over as CEO of Astronomer in July 2023 and under his leadership the company raised 93 million dollars this May with backing from major investors like Bain Capital and Salesforce. Before joining Astronomer, Byron held senior roles at several tech-focused companies.

According to Economic Times, based on a typical 1 per cent to 5 per cent equity stake in private startups, his estimated net worth could range between 12 million dollars and 65 million dollars. Outside of work, Byron lives with his wife and their two children. While his recent kiss cam moment has sparked online buzz, neither he nor Kristin Cabot has made a public comment about the incident.

Who is Kristin Cabot?

Kristin Cabot became the Chief People Officer at Astronomer in November 2024, overseeing everything from employee engagement and company culture to career development. Before joining the company, she held senior HR roles at well-known firms like Neo4j, Proofpoint, and ObserveIT. With a background that also includes experience in business operations and advertising, she brings a well-rounded perspective to people management.

A graduate of Gettysburg College, Cabot is often invited to speak on topics such as diversity hiring, tech-driven HR practices, and workplace wellbeing. Based in Boston, her appearance at the Coldplay concert in the city added to the buzz around the viral kiss cam moment.