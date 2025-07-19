Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2934048https://zeenews.india.com/economy/coldplay-kiss-cam-sparks-controversy-astronomer-ceo-hr-head-placed-on-leave-2934048.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
ASTRONOMER CEO

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Controversy: Astronomer CEO, HR Head Placed On Leave

A viral kiss cam clip at a Coldplay concert led Astronomer to place CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot on leave. The company launched an internal probe and clarified that no other employees were involved. Cofounder Pete DeJoy is now interim CEO.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Controversy: Astronomer CEO, HR Head Placed On Leave

In a surprising turn of events, data company Astronomer has placed its CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot on leave after a viral video from a Coldplay concert showed the two sharing a moment on the event’s ‘kiss cam.’ The clip, which quickly made rounds online, has fueled speculation of an alleged extramarital affair, especially as both were seen trying to cover their faces when the camera zoomed in on them.

The company issued an official statement two days after the incident. It has announced that its board had initiated an internal investigation. The company clarified that the woman in the video was not Vice President of Human Resources Alyssa Stoddard, countering misinformation spread on social media.

The company announced on X that Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has stepped in as interim CEO while Andy Byron remains on leave. "We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," the post added.

The company clarified that no other employees were part of the incident and addressed the misinformation online. “Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” it said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK