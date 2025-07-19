Coldplay Kiss Cam Sparks Controversy: Astronomer CEO, HR Head Placed On Leave

In a surprising turn of events, data company Astronomer has placed its CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot on leave after a viral video from a Coldplay concert showed the two sharing a moment on the event’s ‘kiss cam.’ The clip, which quickly made rounds online, has fueled speculation of an alleged extramarital affair, especially as both were seen trying to cover their faces when the camera zoomed in on them.

The company issued an official statement two days after the incident. It has announced that its board had initiated an internal investigation. The company clarified that the woman in the video was not Vice President of Human Resources Alyssa Stoddard, countering misinformation spread on social media.

The company announced on X that Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has stepped in as interim CEO while Andy Byron remains on leave. "We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," the post added.

The company clarified that no other employees were part of the incident and addressed the misinformation online. “Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” it said.