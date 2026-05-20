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NewsBusinessEconomyComedy of stock errors: Parle Industries share price hit 5% upper circuit on PM Modi's Melody toffee gift
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Comedy of stock errors: Parle Industries share price hit 5% upper circuit on PM Modi's Melody toffee gift

Parle Industries is a BSE-listed company, but Melody toffee maker Parle is a privately owned entity.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 20, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Comedy of stock errors: Parle Industries share price hit 5% upper circuit on PM Modi's Melody toffee gift

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi's offering of 'Melody' toffees to Italian PM Meloni, turned out to be more than a sweet gesture for Parle Industries. However, it seems that Parle Industries shares have benefitted from the name error.

Share price of gifts hit 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, touching Rs 5.25 apiece on the BSE. Around 8 lakh equity shares of Parle Industries changed hands on stock exchanges today. 

Parle Industries is a BSE-listed company. It specializes in infrastructure and real estate development. While, the makers of Melody, also named Parle, is not a listed company. It is a privately owned company.

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The maker of Parle Melody chocolate is an FMCG company. Popular brands from the company are Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek, and Mango Bite. 

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour. PM Modi's Italy visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas.

These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges. 

PM Modi met Meloni over dinner shortly after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit.They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, " Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship.

With ANI Inputs

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