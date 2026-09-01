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Commercial LPG cylinder, Jet fuel prices hiked from September 1

Jet fuel accounts for around 35-40 per cent of an airline's overall operating expenditure in India, making ATF prices a key cost for domestic carriers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Commercial LPG cylinder, Jet fuel prices hiked from September 1

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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