Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 15.50, No Change In Domestic Rates

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders, effective from Wednesday, October 1. The rate of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 15.50. Following the revision, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1595.50 from today. The hike comes as part of the regular monthly revision in LPG prices by oil marketing companies.





Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

However, there has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, which are used widely by households for cooking purposes. The adjustment in commercial cylinder prices will mainly impact restaurants, hotels, and other businesses, while households will not face any change in their cooking gas bills.Meanwhile, the prices for 14.2 kg cylinders have remained the same since April 8. In Delhi, one cylinder costs Rs 853, whereas in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the prices have stayed at Rs 868.50, Rs 879, and Rs 852.50, as per data available at Indian Oil Corporation.Last month, on September 1st, the Oil Marketing Companies reduced the rates of commercial 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 51.50, effective from September 1. After that reduction, in Delhi, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was reduced to Rs 1580. It was a reduction in price of an The LPG cylinder from Rs 1,631.50 in August.In August, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the Centre's recent decision to pay Rs 30,000 crores to oil companies in 12 parts, which has kept prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas stable in the country. Union Cabinet, on August 8, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a compensation of Rs 30,000 crore to be paid in twelve parts to oil companies that have kept LPG prices stable despite global uncertainty.