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NewsBusinessEconomyCommercial LPG cylinder prices hiked for June 1; check revised 19 kg gas rates in Delhi and Kolkata
COMMERCIAL LPG CYLINDER PRICE

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked for June 1; check revised 19 kg gas rates in Delhi and Kolkata

Commercial LPG rates hiked for June 1! Check the new prices for 19 kg cylinders in Delhi and Kolkata, plus the updated rates for 5 kg FTL cylinders.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 06:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked for June 1; check revised 19 kg gas rates in Delhi and KolkataA gas agency worker holds an LPG cylinder following a hike in commercial LPG prices. (Photo: IANS)

In a move that is expected to increase operational costs across the hospitality and food services sectors, oil marketing companies have announced a steep hike in the prices of 19 kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

 

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