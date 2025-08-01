Commercial LPG Cylinders Now Rs 33.50 Cheaper; New Price Kicks In Today

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have cut the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 33.50 starting August 1, 2025. In Delhi, the new price is Rs 1,631.50 for a 19-kg cylinder. This follows several recent price cuts: Rs 58.50 in July, Rs 24 in June, Rs 41 in April, and Rs 7 in February; March saw a minor Rs 6 increase. In major cities, Kolkata now pays Rs 1,735.50, Mumbai Rs 1,583, and Chennai Rs 1,790 for a 19-kg cylinder.

However, there has been no change to the price of the standard 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder—which is stable at Rs 853 in Delhi, while recent increases or adjustments are absent for household users. This means most families cooking at home won't notice any price difference, but hotels, restaurants, and small businesses get some financial relief with these reductions.

About 90 percent of India's LPG consumption goes to households for cooking, while 10 percent is used in commercial, industrial, and automotive sectors. Commercial cylinder prices change monthly, tracking international energy market fluctuations, whereas domestic cylinder prices tend to be more stable because of government policy.

The latest price cut is part of a wider trend, enabled by falling crude oil prices. India’s crude basket averaged just USD 64.5 per barrel in May 2025, the lowest in three years, reducing pressure on oil companies’ costs. If crude prices hold around USD 65, OMCs estimate that losses on LPG sales could decrease by 45 percent in the financial year 2025-26. India also links natural gas (used for LPG) prices to about 10 percent of the crude oil basket, meaning any change in global oil prices directly impacts LPG price adjustments.

LPG prices are revised at the start of each month based on international market trends and currency fluctuations, with local taxes causing variations city to city.

“Commercial” LPG—mostly used by businesses—is typically not subsidized by the government, making it more sensitive to global price shifts, in contrast with the heavily regulated domestic LPG market.

The continuous reductions are seen as measures to ease input costs for sectors most affected by inflation and weak consumer demand.

In summary, small businesses and commercial users see some relief with the latest commercial LPG price cut, while households see no change in domestic LPG cylinder costs. The trend is expected to continue if global crude oil prices remain low.