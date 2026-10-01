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  • /Commercial LPG prices, aviation fuel prices hiked from today, October 1 -- Check new rates

Commercial LPG prices, aviation fuel prices hiked from today, October 1 -- Check new rates

However, prices of domestic LPG are kept unchanged at Rs 942. Prices of these segment cylinders had risen by Rs 89 per cylinder between March and June amid supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis and a surge in international energy prices.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Commercial LPG prices, aviation fuel prices hiked from today, October 1 -- Check new rates

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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