Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2865697https://zeenews.india.com/economy/commercial-lpg-prices-hiked-by-rs-6-in-these-cities-domestic-rates-unchanged-check-city-wise-rates-2865697.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
LPG

Commercial LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 6 In THESE Cities, Domestic Rates Unchanged; Check City-Wise Rates

LPG Gas Price Hike In India: Earlier this year, on Budget Day, oil marketing companies had announced a minor reduction of Rs 7 for the 19-kg commercial cylinder, providing temporary relief to businesses.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2025, 12:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Commercial LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 6 In THESE Cities, Domestic Rates Unchanged; Check City-Wise Rates File Photo

LPG Gas Price Hike In India: The Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders across India on Saturday. The companies implemented a price increase of Rs 6 for commercial LPG cylinders across India, effective Saturday, March 1. Following this revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has now increased from Rs 1,797 to Rs 1,803. However, the rate of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged since August 2024. 

It is important to note that the new cylinder prices will be applicable to 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders. They are mainly used for commercial purposes in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. 

Lowest Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hike in Five Years 

The Rs 6 hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices on March 1 is the lowest recorded in the past five years. In contrast, March 2023 witnessed a sharp increase of Rs 352 per cylinder, marking a significant difference in price adjustments. Earlier this year, on Budget Day, oil marketing companies had announced a minor reduction of Rs 7 for the 19-kg commercial cylinder, providing temporary relief to businesses. 

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices In India

The domestic LPG prices remain unchanged across major cities. In Delhi, a 14.2-kg cylinder costs Rs 803, while in Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 802.50. Consumers in Kolkata continue to pay Rs 829, and in Chennai, the price stands at Rs 818.50. Despite fluctuations in commercial LPG rates, domestic cooking gas prices have remained stable, providing some relief to households.

 Commercial LPG Cylinder Price: City-Wise Rates 

City Price (Rs)
Delhi 1,803
Mumbai 1,755
Kolkata 1,913
Chennai 1,965

Domestic LPG Cylinder Price: City-Wise Rates

City Price (Rs)
Delhi 803
Kolkata 829
Mumbai 802.50
Chennai 818.50
Lucknow 840.50

ATF Prices Reduced Marginally in March

The Jet fuel prices have been slightly reduced by 0.23 per cent. The cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in the national capital has dropped by Rs 222 per kilolitre, bringing it to Rs 95,311.72 per kl for March 2025, down from Rs 95,533.72. This minor cut follows a 5.6 per cent price hike in the previous revision on February 1. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK