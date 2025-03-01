Commercial LPG Prices Hiked By Rs 6 In THESE Cities, Domestic Rates Unchanged; Check City-Wise Rates

LPG Gas Price Hike In India: The Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders across India on Saturday. The companies implemented a price increase of Rs 6 for commercial LPG cylinders across India, effective Saturday, March 1. Following this revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi has now increased from Rs 1,797 to Rs 1,803. However, the rate of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged since August 2024.

It is important to note that the new cylinder prices will be applicable to 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders. They are mainly used for commercial purposes in hotels, restaurants, and other businesses.

Lowest Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hike in Five Years

The Rs 6 hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices on March 1 is the lowest recorded in the past five years. In contrast, March 2023 witnessed a sharp increase of Rs 352 per cylinder, marking a significant difference in price adjustments. Earlier this year, on Budget Day, oil marketing companies had announced a minor reduction of Rs 7 for the 19-kg commercial cylinder, providing temporary relief to businesses.

Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices In India

The domestic LPG prices remain unchanged across major cities. In Delhi, a 14.2-kg cylinder costs Rs 803, while in Mumbai, it is priced at Rs 802.50. Consumers in Kolkata continue to pay Rs 829, and in Chennai, the price stands at Rs 818.50. Despite fluctuations in commercial LPG rates, domestic cooking gas prices have remained stable, providing some relief to households.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price: City-Wise Rates

City Price (Rs) Delhi 1,803 Mumbai 1,755 Kolkata 1,913 Chennai 1,965

Domestic LPG Cylinder Price: City-Wise Rates

City Price (Rs) Delhi 803 Kolkata 829 Mumbai 802.50 Chennai 818.50 Lucknow 840.50

ATF Prices Reduced Marginally in March

The Jet fuel prices have been slightly reduced by 0.23 per cent. The cost of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in the national capital has dropped by Rs 222 per kilolitre, bringing it to Rs 95,311.72 per kl for March 2025, down from Rs 95,533.72. This minor cut follows a 5.6 per cent price hike in the previous revision on February 1.