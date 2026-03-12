Commercial LPG shortage hits Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys has informed employees across campuses in Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai that food court services will be temporarily disrupted due to a shortage of commercial LPG supplies. The company said that food court operations are being realigned with certain offerings limited and live cooking counters temporarily withdrawn. The issue arises from broader government guidelines affecting LPG usage across sectors amid an ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

In an email to staff on March 11, the company said it is dealing with an impending situation related to LPG supplies. The food court operations will be realigned effective March 12. As a result there will only be limited food options available for employees.

The company said that food court operations are being realigned with certain offerings limited and live cooking counters temporarily withdrawn. Live cooking counters at campuses which turn out dishes such as dosas and omelettes have been removed for the time being. Food outlets have been asked to move away from dishes that require cooking on a high gas flame.

According to the directives, all food courts will temporarily operate with a limited menu. Some of the cooked food will be sourced externally from the vendor's central kitchen. There will be more alternate cooking using electrical appliances and biofuel, a communication to Pune employees read.

Food court vendors are currently getting reduced LPG supplies from their providers. Despite their efforts to continue operations, the low supply of LPG is preventing them from operating at full capacity, the company added.

The company further advised employees to avoid organising events on campus that would require catering arrangements and bring food from home when possible to reduce pressure on campus food services.

Due to constraints in LPG supply, some food court items would be temporarily unavailable or offered in limited quantities at the Chennai campus too.