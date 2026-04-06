Commercial LPG supply recovers to 70% amid disruptions: Indian Oil Corporation

New Delhi: State-run oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Monday said commercial LPG supply has recovered to around 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions.

The PSU firm further noted that it continues to work towards maintaining reliable and efficient energy access, aiming to support both households and businesses during the current period of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that online LPG bookings have surged to 95 per cent, while no instances of stock depletion have been reported at distributorships.

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Over 51 lakh domestic cylinders were delivered on April 4 alone, according to the government.

To streamline distribution and prevent diversion, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have risen sharply to 90 per cent from 53 per cent in February, before supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.

Consumers have been advised to use digital modes for booking LPG cylinders and avoid visiting distributors unless necessary.

Demand for smaller cylinders has also increased, with sales of 5 kg LPG cylinders crossing 90,000 on Saturday. Since March 23, around 6.6 lakh such cylinders have been sold. These are available at nearby distributorships and can be purchased with a valid ID proof without requiring address verification.

The government said all refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel available across the country. Domestic LPG production has also been ramped up to support consumption.

Authorities reiterated that there is no shortage of fuel and urged citizens to avoid panic buying or unnecessary LPG bookings.

IOCL also added that it remains focused on ensuring consistent fuel availability, with priority being given to critical sectors such as hospitals, pharmaceuticals and educational institutions.