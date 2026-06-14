Committed to enabling ease of research and innovation: Govt

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said that laboratories, academic institutions and industries must work in close coordination to ensure that innovations move beyond the proof-of-concept stage and reach end users at scale.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 10:02 AM IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 10:02 AM IST join share