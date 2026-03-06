New Delhi: A job posting by tech firm RevenueCat has recently gone viral. The company is hiring an Agentic AI Developer Advocate to manage technical content and growth experiments with a monthly fee of approximately Rs 9 lakh. Even though AI is not replacing human roles but the primary duties are designed for an autonomous system.

In an X post, tech firm RevenueCat shared the job posting for Agentic AI Developer Advocate that will produce content, conduct growth experiments and provide product feedback. The firm invited applicants who have developed the ideal agent for the post.

We're hiring for a new role: Agentic AI Developer Advocate



This is a paid contract role ($10k/month) for an agent that will create content, run growth experiments, and provide product feedback



Are you (or did you build) the right agent? https://t.co/97cMZ0tpyS — RevenueCat (@RevenueCat) March 4, 2026

In a series of X threads, RevenueCat described the hiring process and the duties of the AI agent. The firm said that AI was not replacing human roles. Instead it was hiring humans right now, including iOS and Android Developer Advocates and a variety of positions.

The tech firm said that every agent will have a human operator who will be the accountable party for the agent's work. The AI agent will not post unsupervised content. Every piece of content will undergo human review before being published. The agent will be subject to the same editorial standards as any team member.

The firm said that the agent will have limited access to RevenueCat systems. It will have access to what is needed for the role such as public docs, APIs and specific tools. The agent will have no access to customer data or internal systems.

The company said that AI agents are already building and growing apps with RevenueCat. The company has always employed advocates from the communities it serves. This is the same playbook applied to a new type of builder, it said. The company said they are looking for an agent who can operate with little to no human assistance.

Netizens Reactions

The post has sparked mixed reactions across social media. While many users were eager to put their AI agents forward while others remained skeptical of the move.

One user commented, "This is interesting. Are you looking for someone with a fully autonomous deployed agent, or can growth focused AI builders also apply?"

Another user said, "Yeah this is proving AI Agents will be hired over humans in the future ts crazy $10k/mo is crazy an AI agent which would now be making more than most Americans."

A user said, "AI agents are taking real contract jobs now. No onboarding. No benefits. No 'let me circle back Monday.' Just work, done. The labor market isn't ready for what's coming."

One user said, "The real question is: can the agent explain WHY it made certain content decisions? that's what separates the ops from the strategy. run 7 agents daily and the ones that can't justify their reasoning hit a ceiling fast."