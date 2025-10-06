Consumer Alleges Being Charged Extra Fees For Cash On Delivery Option; Consumer Affairs Dept Launches Probe

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs has initiated a thorough investigation into complaints against e-commerce platforms imposing additional charges for cash-on-delivery (COD) payments. The Department has committed to taking stringent measures against those who violate consumer rights.

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi recently referred to such practices as 'dark patterns' and stated that such patterns deceive and exploit consumers. The union minister also confirmed that such platforms will be closely scrutinized.

In a tweet, Joshi said, "The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers. A detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinize these platforms closely. Strict action will be taken against those violating consumer rights to ensure transparency and uphold fair practices in India's growing e-commerce sector."

Forget Rain Fee by Zomato/Swiggy/Zepto.



See the masterstroke by Flipkart:



_ Offer Handling Fee (for giving me the discount you advertised??)

_ Payment Handling Fee (for letting me pay you??)

_ Protect Promise Fee (protecting me from what_ satisfaction?)



Next up: "Scrolling_ pic.twitter.com/DvUOSDgOS7 — Sidnan (@sidnan_s) October 1, 2025

The issue came to light after a user on X shared a screenshot from an e-commerce website that listed several extra fees, including payment handling fee, offer handling fee and protect promise fee. The Department of Consumer Affairs had earlier received several complaints against e-commerce platforms for charging extra for COD.

Consumers Voice Concern Over COD Issues

Following the minister’s announcement, several buyers voiced their displeasure and shared similar instances of paying extra fees. Social media discussions mirrored calls for stricter rules against online platforms that charge extra fees.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers.



A detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to_ https://t.co/gEf5WClXJX — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 3, 2025

Govt Calls It 'Dark Pattern'

The government has referred to the practice of charging consumers additional fees by online platforms as 'dark pattern'. This practice deceives and exploits consumers.

Dark patterns are deceptive pricing or design practices of digital platforms whereby users are tricked into making unwanted purchases or paying hidden fees. The Department of Consumer Affairs has been actively detecting and warning consumers doing online shopping against these practices.