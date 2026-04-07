Convenience now primary driver of retail choices amid quick commerce surge

New Delhi: Over 70 per cent of consumers said they would continue using quick commerce platforms even if discounts were reduced, signalling a shift toward speed and convenience over price in everyday purchases, a report said on Tuesday.

Neighbourhood kirana stores remain central for routine grocery purchases and trust‑based transactions in India, even as 51 per cent of consumers reported a decline in reliance on kiranas over the past year, the report from Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.

Around 45 per cent of consumers rely on quick commerce for last‑minute or urgent purchases, 24 per cent use it for daily top‑ups such as milk and bread, and 19 per cent for impulse purchases including snacks and beverages, the report added.

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Around 13 per cent of respondents said they now depend on kiranas more frequently and 27 per cent reported no significant change in their shopping habits.

Kirana retailers themselves are navigating increasing operational pressures, including margin constraints, shorter credit cycles and rising expectations around product assortment and availability. Meanwhile, many neighbourhood stores are open to collaboration with digital commerce platforms.

The firm's finding comes from a nationwide survey of over 1,600 consumers and more than 1,000 kirana retailers across geographies.

Around 40 per cent of kirana retailers expressed interest in partnering with quick commerce platforms, while 32 per cent said they were interested but unsure how such partnerships would work in practice.

Another 20 per cent indicated willingness to participate if operational or technology support is given, indicating the opportunity for ecosystem players to integrate neighbourhood retail more deeply into digital commerce networks.

Digital payments have become standard across neighbourhood stores, with UPI and QR payments widely accepted. However, adoption of more advanced tools such as POS systems, inventory management platforms and digital ordering solutions remains limited due to cost, training requirements and operational complexity, the report noted.