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Copper hits record high above $14,500 on US tariff fears

In the domestic market too, copper futures (September) jumped as much as 1.21 per cent or Rs 16.8 to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,403.50 by 10:30 am on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Copper hits record high above $14,500 on US tariff fears

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Copper hits record high above $14,500 on US tariff fears
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