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Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure eyes aggressive growth ahead of IPO; CEO Jurgen Bailom shares expansion roadmap

The company is also looking at ways to improve its operational capabilities as the demand for cruise holidays continues to grow across the country.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure eyes aggressive growth ahead of IPO; CEO Jurgen Bailom shares expansion roadmap
Image Credit: Waterways Leisure IPO: CEO Jurgen Bailom shares roadmap as Cordelia cruise operator eyes rapid expansion | Exclusive interaction with Anil Singhvi

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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