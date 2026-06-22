/Cordelia Cruises operator Waterways Leisure eyes aggressive growth ahead of IPO; CEO Jurgen Bailom shares expansion roadmap

New Delhi: Waterways Leisure Tourism, the owner of Cordelia Cruises, is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) with a major expansion plan to tap the fast-growing cruise tourism market in India. In an exclusive chat with Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi, CEO Jurgen Bailom spoke about the company's long-term vision, growth opportunities and plans to consolidate its position in India's emerging cruise industry. Bailom said India's cruise tourism sector is still in its nascent stage when compared to established global markets, which gives a lot of scope for growth. With rising disposable incomes, increased interest in experiential travel and better tourism infrastructure, he feels India is ready to become a major cruise destination in the coming years.



Fleet Expansion and New Routes on the Radar



According to the CEO, the company plans to expand its fleet and introduce new itineraries as part of its next phase of growth. The key focus will be to offer more destinations and improve the overall cruise experience for passengers, thereby helping to attract first-time and repeat travellers alike.



He said cruise vacations are gradually gaining popularity among Indian consumers, particularly younger travellers and families seeking unique holiday experiences. This shift in travel preferences is creating a strong demand environment for organised cruise operators.



IPO Proceeds for Growth Plans



On the proposed IPO, Bailom said the listing will provide the company with additional financial flexibility to pursue its expansion plans. The proceeds are expected to support fleet growth, operational improvements and investments to enhance the customer experience.



The company is also looking at ways to improve its operational capabilities as the demand for cruise holidays continues to grow across the country.



Infrastructure Push May Give Cruise Tourism a Fillip



Waterways Leisure is closely tracking developments in India’s tourism ecosystem, including upgrades to port infrastructure and government initiatives to promote cruise tourism.



Industry experts believe that better connectivity, modernised ports and policy support could help speed up the adoption of cruise holidays among Indian travellers and open up new opportunities for operators.



Long-Term Bet on India’s Leisure Travel Story



Cordelia Cruises currently operates as one of India’s leading cruise brands and has been working to popularise cruise holidays among domestic travellers. The company sees substantial potential in expanding cruise penetration, which remains significantly lower than global averages.



Looking ahead, Waterways Leisure Tourism is betting on sustained growth in leisure travel and rising consumer spending to drive demand. With fresh capital expected from the IPO and a clear expansion roadmap in place, the company aims to strengthen its footprint in what it sees as one of the most promising segments of India's tourism industry.