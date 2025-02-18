'Couldn’t Afford Harvard...': Nita Ambani Shares Heartwarming Moment At Harvard India Conference 2025

New Delhi: Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, recently shared a heartfelt message about her visit to Harvard University, where she delivered the keynote address at the prestigious Harvard India Conference 2025.

Speaking at the event in Boston, Nita Ambani paused before her speech to reflect on a deeply personal moment. She shared how her 90-year-old mother was overcome with emotion upon learning that her daughter had been invited to speak at Harvard—an institution they once aspired to but couldn't afford for her education.

A video posted on the official Reliance Industries Limited handle on X captured the moment. The caption read: "Mother’s Pride: In an inspiring and heartwarming moment, Mrs. Nita Ambani shares how her mother felt proud that the same Harvard they once dreamed of but couldn’t afford for young Nita has now invited her to deliver the keynote session."

The post featured a 50-second video of Nita addressing the audience. In the clip, she said: "Before I begin, I have something to share. This morning, my 90-year-old mother was very emotional. She called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said, ‘When Nita was young, we couldn’t afford to send her to Harvard, even though she wanted to go. But today, Harvard has invited her to speak.’"

Expressing gratitude, she added, "Thank you so much for making my mother so happy today."

Keynote Address at Harvard India Conference The Harvard India Conference, held on February 15-16, is a student-led initiative that explores India's growing influence in business, policy, and culture. During her keynote, Nita Ambani spoke about India’s bid for the Olympics, emphasizing the nation's vision to host the greenest and most sustainable Games in history.