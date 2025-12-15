CPEC Was Meant To Transform Pakistan — Instead, Investment Fell And Debt Rose



New Delhi: When Pakistan signed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in 2015, it was hailed as a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Valued at around USD 60 billion — close to 15 percent of Pakistan’s GDP at the time — the project was expected to fix infrastructure bottlenecks, revive growth, and lift investment across the economy.

Nearly a decade later, the results tell a more sobering story.

Despite the scale of CPEC, Pakistan’s overall investment rate did not rise. In fact, total investment as a share of GDP gradually declined. The reason lies in a common misunderstanding: foreign investment is not automatically growth-enhancing.

Foreign Capital Creates Future Obligations

Every dollar of foreign investment comes with a claim on future income. Profits, interest, and repayments must eventually be sent back abroad — usually in dollars. For a country like Pakistan, this means foreign investment only works if it generates enough export earnings to cover those future outflows.

Under CPEC, much of the financing was dollar-denominated, backed by sovereign guarantees and assured returns. This turned many projects — even those labeled as “equity” — into liabilities resembling expensive foreign debt. As repayments mounted, pressure on Pakistan’s balance of payments intensified.

Where the Money Went Matters

Most CPEC investment flowed into power projects, roads, and transport infrastructure — sectors that are largely non-tradable. While these assets are important, they do not directly earn foreign exchange or move the economy up the technology ladder.

As a result, CPEC added capacity but did not meaningfully expand Pakistan’s export base. Without a strong export response, foreign obligations grew faster than foreign earnings, worsening external vulnerability.

Limited Spillovers to the Domestic Economy

Another key issue was the weak integration with local firms and labor. Many projects relied heavily on imported machinery, foreign contractors, and overseas technical expertise. Technology transfer, skill development, and domestic supply-chain participation remained limited.

Contrast this with countries like China or Vietnam, where foreign investment was tied to joint ventures, local sourcing, and export-oriented manufacturing. In those cases, foreign capital helped build domestic capability. Under CPEC, those spillovers were modest at best.

Crowding Out Local Investment

As foreign liabilities increased, Pakistan faced repeated balance-of-payments crises. This raised borrowing costs, weakened the currency, and forced policy tightening. The result was crowding out of domestic private investment, exactly the opposite of what CPEC was supposed to achieve.

Instead of catalysing a broader investment boom, foreign-financed projects ended up squeezing local entrepreneurs and manufacturers.

The Real Lesson from CPEC

CPEC’s experience does not mean foreign investment is harmful or should be avoided. It means structure and strategy matter more than headline numbers.

Foreign investment works when:

It targets export-oriented and high-productivity sectors

It involves local firms, workers, and institutions

Financing balances foreign equity with domestic capital

Returns depend on project success, not guaranteed dollar payouts

Without these conditions, even large inflows can leave an economy more fragile, not stronger.

Looking Ahead

As Pakistan once again looks to foreign capital through new investment initiatives, CPEC offers a clear warning. Chasing big numbers and grand announcements is not enough. Sustainable growth comes from building domestic productive capacity — not from accumulating foreign liabilities.

The real question is no longer how much foreign investment Pakistan can attract, but whether it can design it to actually work for the economy.