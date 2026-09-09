/CRCS-Sahara refund portal restored for depositors; check your claim status and direct official link here

The Ministry of Cooperation played a pivotal role in addressing the administrative, financial, operational and technology-related impediments of the Sahara Societies affecting the refund mechanism. Through sustained institutional intervention and coordination with stakeholders, including the officials and Authorities of the Govt of Uttar Pradesh, the CRCS facilitated resolution of the hurdles relating to essential systems, infrastructure and administrative functioning, enabling restoration of the portal and its associated verification systems. This has restarted the processing of legitimate dues of genuine depositors of the Sahara Group cooperative societies, namely, Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Lucknow; Saharayn Universal Multipurpose Society Ltd, Bhopal; Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, Kolkata; and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Hyderabad, the statement said.