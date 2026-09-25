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  • /Credit card spending growth eases in August amid rising competition; card additions up 10.3% YoY

Credit card spending growth eases in August amid rising competition; card additions up 10.3% YoY

HSBC and Jefferies flagged muted spending momentum, intensifying competition and pressure on profitability as key challenges for the sector, according to reports.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Credit card spending growth eases in August amid rising competition; card additions up 10.3% YoY

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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