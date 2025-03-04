Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867219https://zeenews.india.com/economy/credit-card-spending-in-india-sees-14-per-cent-growth-at-rs-1-84-lakh-cr-in-jan-2867219.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
CREDIT CARD

Credit Card Spending in India Sees 14 Per Cent Growth At Rs 1.84 Lakh Cr In Jan

The average spend per transaction was Rs 4,282, showing a 15 per cent YoY decrease, reflecting evolving consumer behaviour and macroeconomic conditions. 

|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Credit Card Spending in India Sees 14 Per Cent Growth At Rs 1.84 Lakh Cr In Jan File Photo

Mumbai: Total credit card spending in India reached Rs 1,84,100 crore (Rs 1,841 billion) in the month of January, marking a strong 14 per cent growth (year-on-year), a report showed on Tuesday. The total credit card transaction volume in January 2025 stood at 430 million, reflecting a 31 per cent year-on-year growth, despite a 1 per cent month-on-month (MoM) decline due to the high base of December 2024.

The slowdown in transaction volume is attributed to increased caution driven by rising delinquencies, according to the report by Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

“Although the credit card data saw a moderation at an industry level in terms of new card dispatches, card spendings and transaction per card but the leading banks such as HDFC and SBI saw higher card dispatches and consequently leading to market share gain,” said Akshay Tiwari, AVP-Equity Research Analyst.

The number of outstanding credit cards stood at 109 million, declining by 1.2 million cards from December 2024. The average spending per card decreased slightly by 1 per cent (on-month) to Rs 16,911, though it registered a marginal 1 per cent YoY increase.

The average spend per transaction was Rs 4,282, showing a 15 per cent YoY decrease, reflecting evolving consumer behaviour and macroeconomic conditions.

Leading banks continued to strengthen their presence in the credit card segment. HDFC Bank increased its market share from 20.2 per cent to 21.5 per cent over the past year through aggressive customer acquisition strategies.

SBI recovered from a dip in market share to 18.8 per cent, adding 240,000 new cards in January alone. ICICI Bank improved its share from 16.3 per cent to 16.6 per cent, showed the report.

A key highlight of the month was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifting its 10-month embargo on Kotak Mahindra Bank’s credit card issuance in February 2025. This move allows Kotak to re-enter the market, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape in the coming months. Kotak’s market share currently stands at 4.6 per cent, reflecting the impact of the previous restriction.

Despite short-term fluctuations in transaction volume and spending, the credit card industry continues to exhibit strong long-term growth.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK