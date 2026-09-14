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Credit card stolen? Know when the liability lies on you and how to get refund

Losing the card does not automatically put the liability on the cardholder. Who bears the cost depends on the time of reporting the incident and how the incident happened.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Credit card stolen? Know when the liability lies on you and how to get refund

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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