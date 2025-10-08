Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2969636https://zeenews.india.com/economy/credit-cards-ranked-next-biggest-driver-in-payment-landscape-by-65-of-fintech-leaders-report-2969636.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
CREDIT CARDS

Credit Cards Ranked Next Biggest Driver In Payment Landscape By 65% Of Fintech Leaders: Report

Credit cards surpassed 100 million in FY24 and are projected to reach around 200 million by FY30 with robust transaction growth fuelled by product innovation and wider adoption, the report said. Debit cards, however, continue to decline as consumers increasingly prefer UPI and credit cards.

|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 08:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Credit Cards Ranked Next Biggest Driver In Payment Landscape By 65% Of Fintech Leaders: ReportImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: As many as 65 per cent of industry leaders identified credit cards as the top growth segment leading the next wave of transformation in India's fintech and payments landscape, a report said on Wednesday. In the survey report from PwC India that surveyed 175 industry leaders who identified cards, over 90 per cent said that they believed in credit cards' promising growth potential.

The survey revealed that 73 per cent of respondents expect Gen AI and Agentic AI to significantly impact the payments landscape. Nearly 50 per cent of the survey respondents believe that Agentic AI and biometric authentication are set to transform the user experience in digital payments.

Credit cards surpassed 100 million in FY24 and are projected to reach around 200 million by FY30 with robust transaction growth fuelled by product innovation and wider adoption, the report said. Debit cards, however, continue to decline as consumers increasingly prefer UPI and credit cards.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PwC forecasted that overall digital transaction volumes may nearly triple by FY30, driven by innovations across the ecosystem, increasing credit penetration, regulatory support, adoption of emerging technologies, and evolving consumer behaviour.

"India’s payments ecosystem is entering a new phase of maturity and integration. Over the next five years, we expect continued innovation and expansion of UPI, strong credit growth, and increasing convergence of payments with lending, insurance, and wealth. The key will be balancing innovation and scale with interoperability, security and inclusion to create a digital payments economy for the future," said Mihir Gandhi, Partner and Leader - Payments Transformation and Fintech, PwC India

UPI accounted for 90 per cent of retail digital payment volumes in FY24–25, and its growth will be driven by offline adoption, interoperability, credit-linked use cases and emerging opportunities such as cross-border transactions.

As many as 70 per cent of respondents point to tokenisation and the RuPay–UPI linkage as key enablers, while 66 per cent viewed hyper-personalisation, easier authentication and credit on UPI as critical success factors.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh