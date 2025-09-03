Crucial GST Meet Today: Check Timings; All Eyes On Revision Of 2-Slab Tax Structure

New Delhi: The 56th meeting of the GST Council will kick off on Tuesday. The 2-day meet between September 3-4 is expected to start at 11 am today. The GST Council will decide on the Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.

As per Indian GST rules, currently a four-slab GST system is followed — 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent, and 28 percent — along with an additional cess on sin and luxury goods.

Under the new structure, 'merit' goods and services will attract 5 per cent GST, while most other items (standard) will come under an 18 per cent standard rate. A higher 40 per cent levy will remain on a small set of so-called sin goods. Examples include alcohol, tobacco, drugs, gambling, soft drinks, fast food, coffee, sugar, and even pornography.

A sin tax is a special tax that the government puts on such goods. The purpose is to discourage people from using them and to reduce the harm they can cause.

Marking his 12th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a “double Diwali” for citizens this year, hinting at a major economic announcement.

GST Rate Rationalisation 2025

The Finance Ministry has said that the Central Government has sent its proposal on GST rate rationalisation and reforms to the Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted by the GST Council to examine this issue.

Key areas identified for next-generation reforms include the rationalisation of tax rates to benefit all sections of society, especially the common man, women, students, middle class, and farmers.



Reforms will also seek to reduce classification-related disputes, correcting inverted duty structures in specific sectors, ensuring greater rate stability, and further enhancing ease of doing business. These measures would strengthen key economic sectors, stimulate economic activity, and enable sectoral expansion.

Key Pillars of the Centre’s Proposed GST Reforms:

Pillar 1: Structural reforms:

1. Inverted duty structure correction: The correction of inverted duty structures to align input and output tax rates so that there is a reduction in the accumulation of input tax credit. This would support domestic value addition.

2. Resolving classification issues: Resolve classification issues to streamline rate structures, minimise disputes, simplify compliance processes, and ensure greater equity and consistency across sectors.

3. Stability and Predictability: Provide long-term clarity on rates and policy direction to build industry confidence and support better business planning.

Pillar 2: Rate Rationalisation:

1. Reduction of taxes on common: man items and aspirational goods: This would enhance affordability, boost consumption, and make essential and aspirational goods more accessible to a wider population.

2. Reduction of slabs: Essentially move towards simple tax with 2 slabs – standard and merit. Special rates only for select few items.

3. Compensation Cess: The end of compensation cess has created fiscal space, providing greater flexibility to rationalise and align tax rates within the GST framework for long-term sustainability.

Pillar 3: Ease of Living:

1. Registration: seamless, technology-driven, and time-bound, especially for small businesses and startups.

2. Return: Implement pre-filled returns, thus reducing manual intervention and eliminating mismatches.

3. Refund: Faster and automated processing of refunds for exporters and those with inverted duty structure.

Finance Ministry has said that GST Council meets will deliberate on the recommendations of GoM, and every effort will be made to facilitate early implementation so that the intended benefits are substantially realised within the current financial year.