Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Crude oil, inflation data among top factors to drive stock market this week

Crude oil, inflation data among top factors to drive stock market this week

With important macroeconomic indicators due in India and the US, alongside a busy corporate earnings calendar, investors will closely track developments across domestic and global markets to gauge the sustainability of the recovery.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
Crude oil, inflation data among top factors to drive stock market this week

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Poonawalla Fincorp share likely to be in focus today; shares down nearly 16% in a year
2
3
4
5