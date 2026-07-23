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Crude oil prices climb over 2% to $96 amid escalating West Asia tensions

The waterway has become an increasingly important export route for Saudi Arabia, allowing crude shipments to bypass the Strait of Hormuz -- one of the world's busiest oil transit corridors.

Published: Jul 23, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Crude oil prices climb over 2% to $96 amid escalating West Asia tensions

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