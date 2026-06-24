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Crude oil prices hover near four-month lows as supply concerns ease

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading over 1 per cent lower at near $76 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovered around $72 per barrel, a decrease of 1.5 per cent.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Crude oil prices hover near four-month lows as supply concerns ease
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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