Crude oil prices jump over 4% as US-Iran tensions escalate

The latest rally came after Iran reportedly claimed that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed until further notice, a statement rejected by the US Central Command (Centcom), which said it had carried out further strikes to ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:46 AM IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:46 AM IST join share