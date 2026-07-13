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Crude oil prices jump over 4% as US-Iran tensions escalate

The latest rally came after Iran reportedly claimed that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed until further notice, a statement rejected by the US Central Command (Centcom), which said it had carried out further strikes to ensure freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Crude oil prices jump over 4% as US-Iran tensions escalate

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Crude oil prices jump over 4% as US-Iran tensions escalate
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