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Crude oil prices surge nearly 2% as US-Iran conflict escalates

Brent crude rose as much as 1.79 per cent or $1.76 to near $100 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.88 per cent or $1.75 to $94.78 a barrel.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Crude oil prices surge nearly 2% as US-Iran conflict escalates

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Crude oil prices surge nearly 2% as US-Iran conflict escalates
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