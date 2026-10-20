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Crude prices jump 5-month high amid geopolitical risk in Gulf; Brent at $110.08

Brent crude -- International oil benchmark -- gained as much as 0.48 per cent or 53 cents to $110.08 a barrel after touching $110.70 in the previous session, highest level since May 20. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Crude prices jump 5-month high amid geopolitical risk in Gulf; Brent at $110.08

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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