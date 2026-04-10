Crypto outshines gold, equities in march as Bitcoin, Ethereum gain: Report



New Delhi: When the US-Iran conflict broke out earlier this year, most investors braced for the kind of across-the-board selloff that geopolitical shocks typically produce. What happened in crypto markets was different — and the numbers behind it are worth paying attention to.

New data from Binance Research's April 2026 Monthly Market Insights report shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum not only held up during the crisis, they outperformed stocks, gold, and silver across the same period. For an asset class still working to establish its credibility with mainstream investors, that is a meaningful data point.

What the numbers actually show

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Measured from the start of the conflict through the first 32 days, Bitcoin delivered a return of positive one percent and Ethereum gained six percent. Both touched higher peaks during that window — Bitcoin up as much as 14 percent, Ethereum as high as 22 percent — before settling back.

Compare that to what happened elsewhere. The S&P 500 dropped eight percent. The semiconductor index fell twelve percent. Gold, which most investors treat as the default refuge during times of global stress, lost 13 percent of its value. Silver fell even harder, down 22 percent.

The fact that gold and silver declined in tandem with equities while crypto moved in a different direction is the part analysts found most notable. It is not what the established playbook predicts.

Why crypto moved the way it did

Binance Research points to two structural factors. The first is the round-the-clock nature of crypto markets. While stock exchanges close and reopen, crypto trades continuously — meaning price discovery happens in real time and liquidity is always present, even during weekend flare-ups in global tensions.

The second factor is the steady hand of institutional buyers. Corporate treasuries, spot ETF holders, and long-term on-chain participants continued accumulating through the turbulence rather than selling into it. That consistent demand provided a floor that more sentiment-driven markets lacked.

The crisis also gave fresh energy to a narrative that has been building for some time — the idea of crypto as a "supra-sovereign asset," meaning one that sits outside the jurisdiction and monetary policy of any single government. When traditionally neutral stores of value like gold declined alongside risk assets, that narrative gained ground.

The macro backdrop

The conflict disrupted roughly a fifth of the world's oil trade. Brent crude climbed 36 percent. The VIX fear index peaked at 35. These are not minor fluctuations — they represent a genuine shock to global energy and financial systems.

Despite that environment, the total market capitalisation of all crypto assets rose 1.8 percent month over month in March, reaching two trillion three hundred and ninety billion dollars.

Institutions moved in, not out

March turned out to be a turning point for institutional positioning. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of 1.2 billion dollars — the first positive month after four consecutive months of outflows. The reversal came while prices were still well below their October 2025 peak, down 46 percent from those highs, which suggests buyers were not chasing momentum but building positions at lower levels.

Long-term holder supply — a metric tracking coins held by investors who have not moved their assets for extended periods — has been climbing steadily since mid-February. Binance Research describes this combination of rising long-term holdings and returning ETF inflows during a drawdown as evidence of structural accumulation, a market resetting itself ahead of a new cycle rather than one in freefall.

Strategy, the company previously known as MicroStrategy, raised one billion five hundred and sixty million dollars through a preferred stock offering in March alone. Half of that went directly toward Bitcoin purchases. The move has already prompted similar strategies from other firms in the digital asset treasury space.

A new layer of infrastructure: AI agents on-chain

Beyond the market performance story, March saw notable development in crypto's underlying infrastructure. A standard called ERC-8004, which creates on-chain identities for artificial intelligence agents, has grown faster than almost anyone anticipated since its Ethereum mainnet launch on January 29.

At launch, 337 agents were registered. Two months later, that number had crossed 162,000 across 22 different blockchain networks. BNB Chain currently leads with just over 54,000 registered agents, representing a third of the total. Base holds 38,000, and Ethereum itself accounts for roughly 32,000.

Binance Research notes that registration volume is infrastructure progress, but the real test will be whether these agent identities translate into actual economic activity on-chain rather than remaining dormant registrations.

Real-world assets continue to grow

The tokenised real-world asset sector reached a total value of approximately 27.1 billion dollars in March, up around four percent from the previous month. Government debt drove the growth, pulling in roughly two billion dollars in fresh inflows. Commodities and institutional funds saw outflows of around 900 million dollars combined.

BNB Chain's RWA holdings grew 35.8 percent in a single month to reach 3.4 billion dollars, with US Treasury debt making up more than 92 percent of that figure.

What April depends on

Binance Research identifies three variables that will shape how April plays out. Whether the geopolitical situation normalises — prediction markets currently put the odds of Strait of Hormuz traffic returning to normal by month-end at 18 percent — matters most. Oil market stability and the direction of Federal Reserve policy, along with the pace of institutional capital deployment, round out the key factors to watch.